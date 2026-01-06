Honda's 2025 US Sales Rise 0.5% Y/Y Despite Microchip Shortage

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC recorded U.S. sales of 1,430,577 vehicles in 2025, marking its strongest performance since 2021 and increasing 0.5% year over year. The modest growth came despite shifting market dynamics and an ongoing microchip shortage that weighed on fourth-quarter inventory levels. December sales totaled 118,659 units, down 12.5% year over year. Honda brand sales declined 12.9% year over year, while Acura brand sales fell 8.9% in December.



The Honda brand delivered 1,297,144 vehicles in 2025, up 0.4% from the prior year. The deliveries were underpinned by record results in both light trucks, which exceeded 900,000 units for the first time, and electrified vehicles, which surpassed 400,000 units for the first time. These milestones helped the brand achieve its best annual sales since 2021. The CR-V posted more than 400,000 units sold for a second consecutive year, with hybrid variants accounting for 54% of sales. December CR-V sales reached 35,150 units. Honda passenger car sales approached 390,000 units in 2025, led by the Civic and the Accord.



The Acura brand reported 2025 sales of 133,433 units, up nearly 1% year over year, driven by strong demand for its entry models and SUVs. December sales came in at 11,843 units, the brand’s best monthly result since May, as inventories began to recover from shortages that affected key models earlier in the year.



Acura’s annual growth was fueled by the performance of its gateway models, ADX and Integra, along with a nearly 5% year-over-year increase in SUV sales. The all-new ADX premium gateway crossover exceeded 20,000 units in its first year after launching in March and continues to capture around 30% of retail sales in its segment.

Honda Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 47 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 4.4% and 5.6%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 7 cents and 12 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 47 cents in the past 30 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved 49 cents in the past seven days.

