Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022.

It said the move was linked to Honda's efforts to restructure its operations.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

