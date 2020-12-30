Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

Contributor
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022.

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022.

It said the move was linked to Honda's efforts to restructure its operations.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters