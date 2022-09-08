Honda to slash output by up to 40% at Japan plants due to supply snag

Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce production by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of the month due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.

Its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will slash output by about 40% this month. Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut back production plans by about 20% in September.

