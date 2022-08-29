Honda to set up U.S. automotive battery plant with LG Energy Solution

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T plans to set up a new automotive battery plant jointly with LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS in the United States, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

Both Honda and LG Energy Solution declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

