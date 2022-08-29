US Markets

Honda to set up U.S. automotive battery plant with LG Energy Solution

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new automotive battery plant jointly with LG Energy Solution Ltd in the United States, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T plans to set up a new automotive battery plant jointly with LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS in the United States, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

Both Honda and LG Energy Solution declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular