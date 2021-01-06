Honda to resume UK output on Thursday after global supply delays

Andrew MacAskill Reuters
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda 7267.T will restart output at its British factory on Thursday after it was halted for two days due to global supply delays, a spokesman said.

Major automakers operate just-in-time manufacturing, meaning some parts arrive moments before they are fitted to vehicles.

Honda made just under 110,000 Civic cars in Britain in 2019 but is due to permanently close the site this year.

