Honda to recall about 1.2 mln vehicles in US - NHTSA

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

June 23, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

June 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T is recalling about 1.2 million vehicles in the United States due to an issue with the rearview camera image which may not appear on the display, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

Reuters
