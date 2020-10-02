Honda to end participation in F1 world championship

Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday.

The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.

