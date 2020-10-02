Honda to end participation in F1 world championship

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor 7267.T will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday.

The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.

Source text: https://bit.ly/2SjGkZK

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by David Goodman )

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.