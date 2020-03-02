Honda to cut production at two Japan plants amid parts shortage - Nikkei

Contributor
Ashwini Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Honda Motor Co Ltd will temporarily cut back production in Japan due to difficulty in sourcing parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Monday citing sources at auto parts suppliers and dealers.

The cutbacks, which will last for a few days beginning early March, will see a reduction in output by a few hundred vehicles at two plants in Saitama Prefecture, the report said. (https://s.nikkei.com/2IixvtP)

Japan's third-largest automaker has seen its profitability decline by more than half in the past two years, led by a series of quality-related issues.

