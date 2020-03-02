Honda to cut production at Japanese plants on sourcing concerns

Adds company comment, changes sourcing

March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.Tsaid on Tuesday it will temporarily cut back local production due to difficulty in sourcing parts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Honda has slightly adjusted its production plan at the (two) plants in Saitama. The overall impact is limited," a company spokesman told Reuters.

"For certain models, we are swapping originally intended trims to others and adjusting production to other models as needed," the spokesman added, without providing further details.

Japan's third-largest automaker has seen its profitability decline by more than half in the past two years, led by a series of quality-related issues.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ashwini.Raj@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2756;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.