Honda to cut output by up to 40% at Japan plants on supply disruptions

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would slash production plans by up to 40% in Japan early next month due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.

Its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut production by about 40% early next month.

Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production plans by about 30% in early September.

