Honda to cut output by up to 40% at Japan plants on supply disruptions

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Thursday it would slash production plans by up to 40% in Japan early next month due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.

Its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut production by about 40% early next month.

Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production plans by about 30% in early September.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)

