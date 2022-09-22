Honda to cut car output by up to 40% at Japan plants on supply snags

Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for early next month because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.

Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut back production by about 40% in early October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut back production plans by about 30% for the period.

