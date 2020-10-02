Markets
HMC

Honda To Conclude Participation In F1 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) said the company has decided to conclude its participation in the FIA F1 World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season.

Honda has decided to strive for the "realization of carbon neutrality by 2050." The company plans to funnel its corporate resources in research and development into the areas of future power unit and energy technologies which will be the core of carbon-free technologies. Honda said it will allocate energy management and fuel technologies as well as knowledge amassed through F1 activities to this area of power unit and energy technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular