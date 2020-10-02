Honda To Conclude Participation In F1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) said the company has decided to conclude its participation in the FIA F1 World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season.

Honda has decided to strive for the "realization of carbon neutrality by 2050." The company plans to funnel its corporate resources in research and development into the areas of future power unit and energy technologies which will be the core of carbon-free technologies. Honda said it will allocate energy management and fuel technologies as well as knowledge amassed through F1 activities to this area of power unit and energy technologies.

