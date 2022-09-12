Honda to accelerate electric motorcycle sales to meet carbon target

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Tuesday it would launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally by 2025 as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by the 2040s.

The Japanese automaker, which dominates the global motorcycle business, said it is targeting sales of 1 million electric motorcycles within five years and 3.5 million annually by 2030 to make up about 15% of total sales.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.