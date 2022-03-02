Honda suspends automobile, motorcycle exports to Russia

Adds detail, paragraphs 3-5

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor 7267.T said on Wednesday it has suspended its automobile and motorcycle exports to Russia, as countries impose stricter sanctions on Russia in protest against its invasion of Ukraine.

A Honda spokesperson told Reuters that exports to Russia were already suspended as of Wednesday, without elaborating on when the suspension took effect.

Individual dealers sell Honda vehicles in Russia since the automaker does not have factories in the country. Honda sold 1,406 new cars in Russia in fiscal 2020 which ended in March 2021.

Honda cited logistics and finance issues as the reason for the suspension, specifically exporting the vehicles and making payments.

Mitsubishi Motor Corp 7211.T said on Tuesday it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia citing potential supply chain disruptions as a result of sanctions on Russia.

Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T also plans to halt exports of auto parts to Russia, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Satoshi Sugiyama, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.