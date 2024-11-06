Honda sees FY25 EPS Y202.00

Sees FY25 revenue Y21T. Sees FY25 operating profit $1.42T.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HMC:
- Honda Motors (HMC) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Honda added to ‘APAC Conviction List – Directors’ Cut’ at Goldman Sachs
- American Honda reports October sales up 2.1% to 110,346 units
- Honda Completes Significant Share Buyback Program
- Honda recalls 720,000 vehicles in U.S. over faulty pump
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.