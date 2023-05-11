News & Insights

Honda sees full-year profit rising 15% after missing forecasts in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

May 11, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

Adds details of earnings and forecast

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Thursday forecast a 14.9% rise in operating profit for this business year, after it missed analysts' estimates in the fourth quarter.

Japan's second-biggest automaker forecast full-year operating profit rising to 1.0 trillion yen ($7.40 billion) compared with a 985.62 billion yen average profit expected by 21 analysts. It said it expected higher sales volume and to benefit from a strengthening supply chain.

Operating profit for the three months to Mar. 31 stood at 105.5 billion yen, compared to an average estimate of 164.78 billion yen in a poll by 11 analysts by Refinitiv.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

