Honda sees 68% drop in annual profit due to coronavirus

Contributor
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Honda Motor Co on Wednesday forecast a 68% fall in annual operating profit as it anticipates a hit from falling sales as demand for cars has plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday forecast a 68% fall in annual operating profit as it anticipates a hit from falling sales as demand for cars has plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's No. 3 automaker expects profit to sink to 200 billion yen ($1.89 billion) in the year to end-March 2021, worse than a consensus mean estimate of 260 billion yen in profit from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Honda's outlook comes after it posted a 113.7 billion yen operating loss for the April-June quarter, stung by weak car sales.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More