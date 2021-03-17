US Markets

Honda says will suspend production in Mexico from March 18

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co will temporarily suspend production at its plants in Mexico beginning on March 18 due to supply chain problems related to pandemic disruptions, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, Honda said supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week, but made no mention of its Mexican plants.

