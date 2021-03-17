Honda says will suspend production in Mexico from March 18

MEXICO CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co 7267.T will temporarily suspend production at its plants in Mexico beginning on March 18 due to supply chain problems related to pandemic disruptions, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, Honda said supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week, but made no mention of its Mexican plants.

