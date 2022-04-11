US Markets
Honda says to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T plans to spend 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years, as it looks to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030.

The automaker also said on Tuesday it plans to produce some 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030.

