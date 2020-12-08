Honda says potential parts shortages may interrupt output in the UK

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda 7267.T said on Tuesday potential parts shortages might interrupt output at its British factory, where it builds Civic car, due to transport-related delays.

"Whilst a number of measures are being taken to mitigate any disruption, there could be a temporary pause to production to enable any supply issue to be resolved," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.