Honda says potential parts shortages may interrupt output in the UK

Costas Pitas Reuters
Japanese carmaker Honda said on Tuesday potential parts shortages might interrupt output at its British factory, where it builds Civic car, due to transport-related delays.

"Whilst a number of measures are being taken to mitigate any disruption, there could be a temporary pause to production to enable any supply issue to be resolved," the company said in a statement.

