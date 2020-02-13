Honda says it will restart Wuhan plant operations Feb 21

Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said Friday it now plans to restart operations at its vehicle plant in Wuhan, China on Feb. 21, a week later than initially planned.

Japan's third-largest automaker plans to resume output from the factory from the week of Feb. 24.

The Nikkei newspaper reported last Friday that the Japanese automaker would suspend its factory operations in Wuhan until at least late February due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

