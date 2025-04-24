Honda Reports Production, Sales And Export Results For March, 2025

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), Thursday announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of March 2025.

The company's worldwide production decreased to 329,664 units in March 2025 from last year's 341,092 units, marking a decline for the eighth consecutive month. The same decreased to 692,593 units in FY2024 from 706,846 units in FY2023.

In terms of sales in Japanese market, the automaker delivered 76,324 total units in March 2025 compared to 73,321 units in March 2024. In FY2024, the total sales stood at 668,582 units compared to 611,134 units in FY2023.

Meanwhile, total exports from Japan stood at 6,589 units in March 2025 compared to 8,462 units in the previous year. In FY2024, the same stood at 84,850 units compared to FY2023's 93,909 units.

In the pre-market hours, Honda's stock is trading at $29.93, up 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.