Honda reports 47% drop in Q4 operating profit

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Thursday posted a 47% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit to 105.5 billion yen ($781 million), despite the help of a weaker yen.

That compared to an average estimate of 164.78 billion yen in a poll by 11 analysts by Refinitiv and a 199.6 billion yen operating profit the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

