Honda reports 22% rise in Q3 operating profit, beating estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

February 10, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

Adds details

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Friday posted a better-than-expected 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit, as a weak RBRyen helped offset rising raw material costs and lower vehicle production and sales amid chip supply shortages.

Operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31 stood at 280.4 billion yen ($2.13 billion). That compared to an average estimate of 239.4 billion yen in a poll by 11 analysts by Refinitiv and a 229.4 billion yen operating profit the same period a year earlier.

The automaker stuck to its annual operating profit forecast of 870 billion yen for the year through March, compared with an 871.28 billion yen average forecast by 21 analysts.

Honda's global automobile sales were down 8.7% for the first nine months of the fiscal year compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said.

($1 = 131.5500 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.