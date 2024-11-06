Honda reports 1H24 EPS Y103.25 vs. Y124.63 last year

Reports 1H revenue Y10.8T vs. Y9.6T last year. Reports 1H operating profit Y742.6B vs. Y696.6B last year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.