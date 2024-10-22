News & Insights

Markets
HMC

Honda Recalls Over 720,800 Vehicles Due To Faulty Fuel Pump Issues

October 22, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honda has recalled 720,810 vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns over a high-pressure fuel pump that may crack and leak.

According to Honda, due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump core, cracks may form inside the fuel pump. During vehicle operation, these cracks can grow, leading to possible fuel leaks; fuel smell while idling or driving; and the risk of fire, crash, or injury.

Honda is recalling certain 2023-2024 Honda Accord, Accord Hybrid, 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid vehicles.

Registered owners of all affected models will be contacted by mail in December and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer for a free inspection. The dealer will replace the high-pressure fuel pump if it is found to be defective.

American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.