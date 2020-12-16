Honda Recalls Over 1.4 Mln Vehicles For Safety Issues

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is recalling around 1.4 million vehicles in the United States for issues related to software trouble and faulty drive shafts, reports said. Worldwide, the Japanese automaker's recall includes 1.79 million vehicles.

The vehicles are called back in four separate campaigns. Majority of the cars recalled are Honda Accord sedans, which were manufactured between 2018 and 2020.

In one recall, about 735 thousand units of 2018-2020 Accord and 2019-2020 Insight vehicles are included to update the Body Control Module software. According to the company, a programming flaw could disrupt communication causing illumination of several warning lights and malfunction of electronic components. This includes the rear view camera display, turn signals and windshield wipers.

Further, 268 thousand units of 2002-2006 model year CR-V vehicles are called back to replace power window master switches. The recall was initiated after reports of 16 fires related to the issue, however, there had been no reported injuries.

This recall is in response to moisture-related failures of switches, which were repaired under Honda's previous recall of power window master switches in 2012.

Honda also announced two recalls covering 430,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in 22 U.S. states. The vehicles are called back to inspect and potentially replace front drive shafts, in response to possible breakage of the drive shafts due to corrosion. The company has not received any reports of injuries in relation to the recalls.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.