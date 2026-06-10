Honda Recalls More Than 880,000 Vehicles Over Rear Suspension Corrosion Risk

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) is recalling more than 880,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a rear suspension problem that could raise the risk of a crash.

The recall impacts a total of 880,514 vehicles, including certain Honda Pilot SUVs, Honda Ridgeline pickups, Honda Passport SUVs, and Acura MDX luxury SUVs.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the rear subframe that supports the vehicle's rear suspension may corrode over time, especially in areas where road salt is commonly used during winter.

As corrosion progresses, it can weaken the mounting area of the rear subframe, which might lead to fractures and even failure of the part. Drivers might notice strange noises, vibrations from the rear suspension, or changes in how the vehicle handles before the issue gets worse.

This recall mainly affects vehicles sold or registered in states that use a lot of road salt, like New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, along with a few other states in the northeast and Midwest.

Honda dealers will check the affected vehicles and install a reinforcement kit for free. If they find any corrosion damage, they'll repair or replace the rear subframe components at no cost to the owners.

As for now, Honda has stated that they haven't received any reports of injuries or deaths in the U.S. related to this defect as of May 28.

This recall comes on the heels of another one announced last month, which involved nearly 99,000 vehicles due to a potential airbag deployment concern.

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