Honda Recalls Acura, Honda Vehicles Over Inoperative Fuel Pumps

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) is recalling approximately 2.6 million 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles, citing an inoperative fuel pump issue.

The Japanese automaker stated that the fuel impeller of the recalled vehicles was improperly molded, resulting in low-density impellers. This defect will eventually cause the impellers to deform and interfere with the fuel pump, leading to an inoperative fuel pump and an increased risk of accidents.

Recalled Acura Models are 2018-2020 ILX, MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX, RLX, and TLX, and 2017-2020 NSX.

The impacted Honda Models are 2017-2020 Accord Hybrid, Pilot, 2018-2020 Accord, Civic, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Odyssey, and Ridgeline, 2018-19 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, and Fit, 2019-2020 Insight and Passport.

No crash or injuries have been reported so far, the company said in a statement.

The company will replace fuel-pumps of affected vehicles for free. It also intends to notify customers about the recall in early February 2024.

In June, Honda recalled around 1.2 million vehicles in the United States, citing rear camera safety issues.

Currently, Honda's shares are slipping 0.10% to $30.34, on the New York Stock Exchange.

