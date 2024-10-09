News & Insights

Honda Recalls About 1.69 Mln US Vehicles Due To Steering Gearbox Issue

October 09, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honda is recalling about 1.7 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. over concerns they may have a defective steering gearbox component posing a safety risk.

"American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification," Honda said Wednesday.

American Honda Motor Co. is recalling certain 2023-2025 Acura Integra, Civic Type R, CR-V Hybrid, CR-V, HR-V, 2022-2025 Civic, Civic Hatchback, 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S, 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV, Civic Hybrid, and Civic Hatchback Hybrid vehicles.

The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty steering the vehicle.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by November 18, 2024.

Owners may contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

