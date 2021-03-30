Honda recalls 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T said on Tuesday it will recall about 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to engine problems.

The recall includes 628,000 U.S. vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles. Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

