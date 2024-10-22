Honda recalls 720,000 vehicles in U.S. over faulty pump

Honda (HMC) is recalling up to 720,810 vehicles in North America over faulty fuel pump concerns. A high-pressure fuel pump in such vehicles may crack and leak fuel, with a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increasing the risk of a fire, the car maker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall covers certain Accord, CR-V Hybrid, and Honda Civic vehicles from model years 2023-2025. The recall includes up to 720,810 vehicles in the U.S. and roughly 61,000 in Canada, Reuters has noted.
