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Honda Recalls 325,588 Odyssey Vehicles Due To Rearview Camera Defect

July 08, 2026 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor America, a ?subsidiary of Honda ?Motor Co Ltd. (HMC), is recalling 325,588 Odyssey vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2018-2020 model Odyssey vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, water may enter the rearview camera and cause it to fail, preventing the image from displaying when the vehicle is in reverse, which could increase the risk of a crash.

As part of the recall remedy, Honda dealers will replace the rearview camera free of charge.

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