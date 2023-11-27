Honda Recalls 300,000 Cars Over Seat Belts

Honda is recalling just over 300,000 cars over issues with seat belts that could cause safety issues.

The impacted cars are 2023-2024 four-door Accords, with production dates from last October to this October, and 2023-2024 HR-V SUVs, with production dates from late April 2022 to this October.

"Front seat belt pretensioners were assembled without a rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate," Honda's recall report states. Without a rivet, the report says, seat belt pretensioners "will not properly restrain the occupant in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injury."

If you are an Accord or HR-V owner, you can check to see if your car is being recalled at Honda's recall website or by calling 888-234-2138. On the website, you can use your vehicle identification number (VIN), which can be found in various places in the car or on your insurance statement, or use the car's year and model to search.

If yours is one of the recalled vehicles, you can take it to an authorized Honda dealer to be inspected and fixed, if needed. There were no reports of injuries or deaths connected to the seat belt issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Earlier this month, Honda recalled nearly 250,000 vehicles, including models Acura TLX and MDX, Honda Odysseys, Pilots and Ridgelines, over possible engine-related issues. So far this year, Honda has recalled over three million cars, according to CNN.

This also comes in the wake, this month, of Toyota recalling around 1.85 million cars for battery-related concerns. You can use Toyota's recall page to see if your vehicle was impacted.

It's important to keep up with these alerts to maintain your safety while driving. Aside from, obviously the safety of yourself and anyone else in your car, if you're thinking about financial costs, it helps to know what car insurance covers. The work needed for recalls is covered by the manufacturer and does not require insurance or need to be reported, per Motley Fool.

