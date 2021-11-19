Markets
Honda Recalls 1,400 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Honda has recalled about 1,400 Recreational Off-Highway vehicles due to crash and injury hazards in the U.S.

The company has recalled Honda Pioneer and Talon ROVs as the vehicles can lose steering function, posing crash and injury hazards. Honda said it received one report of a loss of steering function, however, no injuries were reported.

The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair to install a yoke joint and hardware for the steering shaft assembly.

The recall involves the 2021 Honda Pioneer 700, Pioneer 1000, and Talon 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) equipped with electric power steering. The vehicles come in various colors including red, blue, green, gray, and yellow. The products were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from September 2020 through August 2021 for between $10,000 and $27,000.

