Honda Recalls 1.2 Mln Vehicles Over Rear Camera Safety Issue

(RTTNews) - American Honda Motor Co. has issued a safety recall for approximately 1.2 million vehicles in the United States due to a defect that could result in the rear camera failing to display an image on the dashboard screen. The recall aims to address the potential risk posed by this issue, which affects certain models of Honda vehicles.

The recall encompasses specific Honda models: the 2018-2023 Honda Odyssey, the 2019-2023 Honda Passport, and the 2019-2022 Honda Pilot. A fault has been identified with the coaxial cable connector attached to the Media Oriented Systems Transport system in these vehicles. This faulty cable can lead to the rearview camera image not appearing on the display inside the car, impairing the driver's ability to see what is behind the vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has highlighted the safety implications of this issue. When the rearview camera fails to display an image, it restricts the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a potential accident or injury.

Honda has taken immediate action to rectify the problem and ensure the safety of its customers. Under the terms of the recall, the automaker will replace the faulty components at no cost to the vehicle owners. Affected Honda vehicle owners can expect to receive a notification letter from the company, providing comprehensive details about the recall. Honda plans to mail these letters to owners by July 24.

If owners have any questions or concerns regarding the recall before receiving the notification letter, they can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. It is essential for affected vehicle owners to stay informed and take the necessary steps to address this safety issue promptly.

