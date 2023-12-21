News & Insights

Honda recalling about 4.5 million vehicles worldwide over fuel pump issue

December 21, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Honda Motor's 7267.T American unit is recalling about 4.5 million vehicles worldwide over risks of fuel pump failure, the Japanese automaker said.

The recall includes 2.54 million vehicles in the United States and comes after the automaker previously recalled 628,000 U.S. vehicles in 2021 and 136,000 in 2020 for the same issue.

Honda issued recalls earlier this month over the same issue in China and Japan.

Honda dealers will replace the fuel pump module, the automaker said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Honda plans to notify owners in early February of the recall.

Honda said it had no reports of injuries but 4,042 warranty claims related to the issue since 2018.

The recall includes various models including the 2018-2020 model year Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Passport and various Acura models, including the ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX and NSX vehicles.

Honda said the replacement parts have greater density and expanded clearance.

The announcement comes a day after Honda recalled about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit.

