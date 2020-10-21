Honda reaches $5 mln defective air bag settlement with Arizona

US Markets

Arizona reached a $5 million settlement with Honda Motor Co's U.S. units Wednesday in a probe into defective Takata air bag systems, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

The settlement follows an $85 million settlement announced in August with nearly all other U.S. states. Arizona said the Honda settlement includes $1.65 million in restitution for state consumers, a $2.13 million repair incentive program, $750,000 for consumer outreach and a $500,000 payment to Arizona.

Faulty air bag inflators have been tied to at least 15 U.S. deaths in Honda vehicles.

