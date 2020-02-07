Honda raises full-year group operating profit forecast on weaker yen

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co raised its forecast for full-year operating profit by 6% as a weaker yen increased the value of overseas sales. The Japanese automaker raised its operating income forecast to 730 billion yen ($6.6 billion) for the year to March 31 from a previous estimate for 690 billion yen. It adjusted its expectation for the yen to average 108 to the dollar for the 12-month period from a prior forecast of 107. ($1 = 109.8900 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HONDA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

