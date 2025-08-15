Honda Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Honda HMC reported earnings of 97 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.57 per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $37 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.8 billion but came ahead of the year-ago period’s figure of $34.7 billion.

Segmental Highlights

For the three-month period, which ended on June 30, 2025, revenues from the Automobile segment increased 1.1% year over year to ¥3.54 trillion ($24.4 billion). The segment registered an operating loss of ¥29.6 billion ($204 million) as against an operating income of $222.8 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.



Revenues from the Motorcycle segment came in at around ¥951.6 billion ($6.58 billion), which increased 1.5% year over year. The unit’s operating profit came in at ¥189 billion ($1.30 billion), up 6.8% year over year.



Revenues from the Financial Services segment totaled ¥832.6 billion ($5.76 billion), down 11.4% year over year. The unit’s operating profit remained flat year over year at ¥85 billion ($588 million).



Revenues from Power Product and Other Businesses came in at ¥92.8 billion ($641 million), down 2.2% year over year. The segment’s operating loss narrowed to ¥219 million compared with the operating loss of ¥753 million incurred in the same period last year.

Financials & FY26 View

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were ¥4.01 trillion ($27.7 billion) as of June 30, 2025. Long-term debt was around ¥6.95 trillion ($48.1 billion) as of June 30, 2025.



Honda projects fiscal 2026 consolidated sales volumes from the Motorcycle, Automobile and Power Products segments to be 14.25 million units, 2.83 million units and 3.67 million units, respectively. The forecast implies growth of 4.1% year over year in the Motorcycles unit. However, Automobile and Power Product Unit sales are likely to decline 0.3% and 0.8% year over year in fiscal 2026.



For fiscal 2026, Honda forecasts revenues of ¥21.1 trillion, implying a decline of 2.7% year over year. Operating profit is envisioned at ¥700 billion, indicating a contraction of 42.3% year over year. Pretax profit is forecasted to be ¥710 billion, suggesting a drop of 46.1% year over year. The muted guidance comes amid macroeconomic and tariff-related challenges. The company will pay an interim and year-end dividend of ¥35/share each in fiscal 2026.

Other Auto Giant Releases

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $3.06. Revenues of $47.12 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.25 billion but fell from $47.97 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



It had cash and cash equivalents of $22.38 billion as of June 30, 2025. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.48 billion. Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $4.65 billion during the quarter under review.



Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents but declined from 47 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $50.18 billion, up 5% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $46.94 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.72 billion and rising from $44.81 billion generated a year ago.



It reported adjusted free cash flow of $2.83 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $23 billion as of June 30, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $16.74 billion on June 30, 2025.



Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 40 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents but decreased from the year-ago figure of 52 cents. Total revenues of $22.5 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $22.4 billion but declined 12% year over year.



It had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $36.8 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $36.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $5.2 billion, down from $5.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

