Honda posts 9% fall in Q1 profit, beats estimate

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 9% drop in first-quarter operating profit, squeezed by COVID-19 restrictions in China that curtailed production and higher material costs.

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 9% drop in first-quarter operating profit, squeezed by COVID-19 restrictions in China that curtailed production and higher material costs.

Operating profit for the three months ended June 30 fell to 222.2 billion yen ($1.65 billion), beating an average estimate of 200.2 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

In the same period a year earlier, Honda reported a 243.2 billion yen profit.

($1 = 134.9800 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters