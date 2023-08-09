News & Insights

Honda posts 78% jump in Q1 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

August 09, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor 7267.T reported a 78% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by both increased sales, especially in the North American market, and a weaker yen.

Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales said operating profit totalled 394.4 billion yen ($2.76 billion) in the three months through June, handily beating the average 324.74 billion yen estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

That compared with a 222.2 billion yen profit in the same period last year.

Like other automakers, Honda said it benefited from strong sales in the key U.S. market as the impact of post-pandemic disruptions in the supply of parts and semiconductors eases.

Honda maintained its forecast for a 1.0 trillion yen operating profit for the current year, lower than the 1.117 trillion yen average forecast from 22 analysts.

($1 = 143.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan and Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.