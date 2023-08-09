Honda posts 78% jump in Q1 operating profit

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor 7267.T reported a 78% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by both increased sales, especially in the North American market, and a weaker yen.

Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales said operating profit totalled 394.4 billion yen ($2.76 billion) in the three months through June, handily beating the average 324.74 billion yen estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

That compared with a 222.2 billion yen profit in the same period last year.

Like other automakers, Honda said it benefited from strong sales in the key U.S. market as the impact of post-pandemic disruptions in the supply of parts and semiconductors eases.

Honda maintained its forecast for a 1.0 trillion yen operating profit for the current year, lower than the 1.117 trillion yen average forecast from 22 analysts.

($1 = 143.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan and Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

