News & Insights

Honda posts 31% rise in Q2 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

November 09, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor 7267.T on Thursday posted a 31% rise in second-quarter operating profit to 302.1 billion yen ($2.0 billion), missing analysts' estimates.

The result compared with an average estimate of 345.3 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by LSEG and a 231.2 billion yen operating profit the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 151.0200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.