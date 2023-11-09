Honda posts 31% rise in Q2 operating profit

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor 7267.T on Thursday posted a 31% rise in second-quarter operating profit to 302.1 billion yen ($2.0 billion), missing analysts' estimates.

The result compared with an average estimate of 345.3 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by LSEG and a 231.2 billion yen operating profit the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 151.0200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)

