Honda posts 16% rise in Q2 operating profit, missing estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

November 09, 2022 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 9(Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected 16% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher pricing and a weak yen, even as the semiconductor shortage disrupted vehicle production.

Operating profit totalled 231.2 billion yen ($1.59 billion)in the three months to end-September, short of the average estimate of 243.3 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv. The same period a year earlier, the company earned 198.9 billion yen.

Honda raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 870 billion yen from 830 billion yen for the year ending March 31 mainly helped by weak yen. That compares with a 922.05 billion yen average forecast by 24 analysts.

The automaker was forced to consistently cut vehicle production at two domestic factories as COVID-19 outbreaks and semiconductor shortages caused delays in parts shipments. Production of its Vezel sport-utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan and Civic compact car were all hit.

Its global vehicle production for the first six months of financial year was down 6.1% year on year while domestic production was up 5.5% year on year.

($1 = 145.7500 yen)

