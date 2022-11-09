Honda posts 16% rise in Q2 operating profit, missing estimates

TOKYO, Nov 9(Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday posted a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Operating profit totalled 231.2 billion yen ($1.59 billion)in the three months to end-September, versus an average estimate of 243.3 billion yen profit in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

The same period a year earlier, the company earned 198.9 billion yen.

($1 = 145.7500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.