Honda posts 16% rise in Q2 operating profit, missing estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

November 09, 2022 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 9(Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Wednesday posted a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Operating profit totalled 231.2 billion yen ($1.59 billion)in the three months to end-September, versus an average estimate of 243.3 billion yen profit in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

The same period a year earlier, the company earned 198.9 billion yen.

($1 = 145.7500 yen)

