Honda posts 13% drop in annual operating profit

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Tuesday posted an 13% decline in annual operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic started to take its toll on global car demand.

Operating profit for the year ended in March came in at 634 billion yen ($5.9 billion), falling short of a consensus estimate of 669 billion yen profit drawn from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Honda declined to give an earnings forecast for the current business year.

($1 = 107.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

