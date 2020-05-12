Honda posts 13% drop in annual operating profit

Contributors
Naomi Tajitsu Reuters
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Honda Motor Co on Tuesday posted an 13% decline in annual operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic started to take its toll on global car demand.

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co 7267.T on Tuesday posted an 13% decline in annual operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic started to take its toll on global car demand.

Operating profit for the year ended in March came in at 634 billion yen ($5.9 billion), falling short of a consensus estimate of 669 billion yen profit drawn from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Honda declined to give an earnings forecast for the current business year.

($1 = 107.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters