Honda plans to resume Wuhan plant production with Dongfeng on Feb. 14

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co 7267.T plans to resume car production at its China venture with Dongfeng Automobile 0489.HK on Feb. 14, according to current government guidance, a company spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak of a new flu-like virus. Hubei's government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 as it seeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

