Honda plans to resume Wuhan plant production with Dongfeng on Feb. 14

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co 7267.T plans to resume car production at its China venture with Dongfeng Automobile 0489.HK on Feb. 14, according to current government guidance, a company spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak of a new flu-like virus. Hubei's government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 as it seeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by David Goodman)

