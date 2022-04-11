Honda Plans To Launch 30 Electric Vehicle Models Globally By 2030 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. plans to launch 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030 with production volume of more than 2 million units annually.

The company will budget about 8 trillion yen for its research and development expenses over the next 10 years. Of all R&D areas, it plans to invest about 5 trillion yen in the areas of electrification and software.

Honda will procure Ultium batteries from GM in North America. It is exploring the possibility of creating a joint venture company for battery production;Honda will further strengthen its collaboration with CATL in China; Honda will procure batteries for mini-EVs from Envision AESC in Japan.

Honda noted that it will build a demonstration line for the production of all-solid-state batteries with an investment of about 43 billion yen and further accelerate the research with a goal to start demonstration production in Spring 2024.

