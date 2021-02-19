Honda Names Toshihiro Mibe As New CEO, Succeeding Takahiro Hachigo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) said Friday that its board of directors has named Toshihiro Mibe as the next President and Representative Director, effective April 1, 2021.

Mibe is currently the company's Senior Managing Director. He will succeed Takahiro Hachigo, the current President and Representative Director, who will become a Director, effective April 1, 2021.

Mibe is scheduled to become Director, President and Representative Executive Officer or CEO of the company with the resolution of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in June 2021, at which time Hachigo will retire from the company.

During the nearly six years since he ascended to the presidency in 2015, Hachigo took the initiative and formulated Honda's 2030 Vision to enable Honda to become "a company society wants to exist" into the future.

Mibe, who is set to assume the presidency in April, joined Honda in 1987 and has been primarily focused on the research & development of automobiles, particularly powertrain development.

In 2019, Mibe became the President and Representative Director of Honda R&D Co., Ltd., and since 2020, he has been concurrently serving as Senior Managing Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

