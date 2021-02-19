Markets
HMC

Honda Names Toshihiro Mibe As New CEO, Succeeding Takahiro Hachigo - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) said Friday that its board of directors has named Toshihiro Mibe as the next President and Representative Director, effective April 1, 2021.

Mibe is currently the company's Senior Managing Director. He will succeed Takahiro Hachigo, the current President and Representative Director, who will become a Director, effective April 1, 2021.

Mibe is scheduled to become Director, President and Representative Executive Officer or CEO of the company with the resolution of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in June 2021, at which time Hachigo will retire from the company.

During the nearly six years since he ascended to the presidency in 2015, Hachigo took the initiative and formulated Honda's 2030 Vision to enable Honda to become "a company society wants to exist" into the future.

Mibe, who is set to assume the presidency in April, joined Honda in 1987 and has been primarily focused on the research & development of automobiles, particularly powertrain development.

In 2019, Mibe became the President and Representative Director of Honda R&D Co., Ltd., and since 2020, he has been concurrently serving as Senior Managing Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More