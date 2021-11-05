Honda Motor's Stock Steady Before Earnings, Will It Rebound?

Honda Motor’s stock (NYSE: HMC) fell by 0.9% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 5.9% over the same period. The stock has been steady in recent weeks before its Q2 FY 2022 earnings. Honda Motors reports Q2 FY 2022 results on Friday, November 5. Now, is HMC stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 51% chance of a rise in HMC stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Honda Motors Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: HMC 1.4%, vs. S&P500 1%; Outperformed market

(35% event probability)

Honda Motors stock rose 1.4% over a five day trading period ending 11/01/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 1%

rose 1.4% A change of 1.4% or more over five trading days has a 35% event probability, which has occurred 890 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Ten Days: HMC -1%, vs. S&P500 2.9%; Underperformed market

(41% event probability)

Honda Motors stock declined 1 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.9%

% A change of -1% or more over ten trading days has a 41% event probability, which has occurred 1031 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: HMC -0.9%, vs. S&P500 5.9%; Underperformed market

(42% event probability)

Honda Motors stock declined 0.9% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 5. 9%

0.9% A change of -0.9% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 42% event probability, which has occurred 1061 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

